IIT Delhi Proposes Sri Lanka Research Hub To Boost Academic Collaboration

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr Harini Amarasuriya visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi during her visit in the country, to explore opportunities for deeper collaboration in research, innovation, and higher education between the two countries.

Prof. Anil Verma, Dean of International Programmes, presented an overview of IIT Delhi's global initiatives and proposed the creation of a 'Sri Lanka Academic and Research Hub' at the institute. The hub, he said, would serve as a platform to deepen academic ties and facilitate joint research between Indian and Sri Lankan universities.

He also briefed the delegation on IIT Delhi's expanding global initiatives, advanced infrastructure, and strong standing in international rankings.

During her visit, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister toured IIT Delhi's Research and Innovation Park, where she explored ongoing projects, high-end research facilities, and international collaborations involving academia and industry.

Two startups nurtured at IIT Delhi including CYRAN AI and Cluix were also displayed to the Sir Lankan Prime delegation accompanying. CYRAN AI showcased 'BUDDHI' an interactive STEM education kit designed to teach students the fundamentals of artificial intelligence through practical experience. Cluix' demonstrated its portable water quality analyser capable of delivering instant on-site results. showcased technologies being developed on campus. CYRAN AI presented its BUDDHI AI DIY kit, a hands-on learning tool designed to help students understand and build artificial intelligence systems, while Cluix demonstrated a portable water quality analyser.

“IIT Delhi is a prestigious engineering and research institute in our neighborhoods,” Dr. Amarasuriya said. “We are already collaborating with IIT Madras and look forward to exploring new avenues for cooperation with IIT Delhi as well.”

Prof. Arvind Nema, Deputy Director (Operations), noted that several Sri Lankan students are already part of the institute and encouraged more to join postgraduate and doctoral programmes in Delhi, as well as undergraduate courses at the international campus in Abu Dhabi.

“We already have a few students from Sri Lanka and would like to strengthen these collaborative efforts further,” he said, adding that scholarships funded by the Sri Lankan government could help boost student exchanges and capacity building.

