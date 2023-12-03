IIT Delhi's Placement Season 2023-24 Sees 480 Job Offers On Day 1

IIT Delhi Placement 2023-24: The hiring is being conducted in hybrid mode - both physical and virtual.

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, received 480 job offers on the first day of the placement season for the academic year 2023-24. The placement period, which commenced on December 1, 2023, will span up to May 2024 for the full-time hiring of undergraduate and postgraduate students. The hiring is being conducted in hybrid mode - both physical and virtual.

According to the institute, the hiring process has seen registrations from over 360 national and international firms, presenting more than 660 job profiles spanning various sectors.

By December 1, IIT Delhi students had secured approximately 480 full-time job offers, including pre-placement offers, resulting in approximately 450 unique selections. Several students have also successfully obtained multiple job offers.

Professor R Ayothiraman, who oversees the Office of Career Services at IIT Delhi, expressed a commitment to maximising student placements through a diverse array of companies representing various sectors.

"The Office of Career Services at IIT Delhi is working to maximize the placement of students who avail of our services. We have a healthy mix and lineup of companies across sectors to cater to the varied needs and aspirations of our student body," said Professor R Ayothiraman, in charge of the Office of Career Services.

Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, and Texas Instruments were among the leading recruiters on the first day, offering positions to a significant number of students on the campus. About 25 students have received job offers from overseas locations, including Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Dr Anishya O Madan, Industrial Liaison Officer, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi, said, "The talent pool is eager to contribute to the growth of the organisations they join. We look forward to welcoming all recruiters who believe in the potential of our talent pool."