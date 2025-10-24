IIT-Delhi To Host Online Open House For New BTech In Design Programme On October 26

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will conduct an online open house for its newly launched BTech in Design undergraduate programme 2026, the institute said on X. It added that the programme will be conducted by adding Department of Design on October 26.

"Department of Design, IIT Delhi, will organise an online Open House on 26th October 2025 for students aspiring to join its newly launched BTech in Design program in 2026," IIT-Delhi said on X.

The programme will start at 6 pm on October 26 (Sunday) and an online Google form to register for the online open house is also provided by the IIT on X. The institute has not mentioned the closing date of the open house. Candidates can visit the link to access the Google Form via QR code.

According to IIT, admission to the BTech in Design programme, launched in the academic year 2025-26, will be based on JEE (Advanced) rankings. However, aspirants will also have to qualify in the design aptitude test, UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design). It has an intake of 20 students.

This is a unique programme crafted especially for empathetic and creative minds intent on understanding socio-technical systems around them and designing solutions for the wicked problems in these systems.

Students enrolled in the BTech program will gain knowledge of common technologies, design thinking procedures, research techniques for socio-technical system analysis, teamwork, and communication and presenting abilities.