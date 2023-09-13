IIT Delhi Launches Online Course On Project Management

IIT Delhi's Project Management course: Only an e-certificate will be provided to the candidates.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has launched an online certificate programme titled 'Project Management: Theory & Practice'. According to the official brochure, the 60-hour online program will commence on November 4, 2023. The classes will take place virtually on Saturdays and Sundays from 6.30pm to 8pm. Individuals with a graduation degree in any discipline or diploma holders in any branch of engineering from a recognized university are eligible for the course.



The program fee is Rs 10,000, with an additional 18 percent GST. The evaluation criteria will be determined by the faculty and include quizzes, projects, case studies, and assignments.



The course aims to develop skills in the students to manage projects to meet deadlines and budget targets. To receive a certificate, students will need to score a minimum of 50 per cent in the evaluation elements and attend at least 70 percent of the lectures and tutorials. Only an e-certificate will be provided to the candidates.

IIT-Delhi is one of the five initial IITs established for training, research, and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as the College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared an Institution of National Importance under the "Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963" and was renamed as "Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.