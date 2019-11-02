IIT Delhi, ISRO To Set Up Space Technology Cell

IIT Delhi and ISRO will jointly set up a Space Technology Cell

IIT Delhi held its 50th convocation ceremony today. Before the convocation, the institute held a curtain raiser press conference on Friday where the Billion Dollar Endowment drive was launched.

At the curtain raiser, Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, "This is the Golden Jubilee Convocation of IIT Delhi. We are very happy to announce the Billion Dollar Endowment drive, which was inaugurated by the Hon'ble President of India on Oct 31, 2019 in Rashtrapati Bhawan with an initial commitment of Rs 255 crores by our alumni. Our alumni are entirely spearheading this fund raising drive. We are also in the process of building professional teams for this purpose."

Delighted to launch the endowment fund of IIT Delhi.



Confident that this will act as catalyst for other institutions across the country to launch similar initiatives.



My best wishes to @IITDelhi and its alumni for taking this pioneering initiative in the country. pic.twitter.com/zaIEtRvfvV — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 31, 2019

Prof. Rao also announced that IIT Delhi and ISRO will jointly set up ISRO Space Technology Cell at IIT Delhi.

"The cell will work for carrying out focused research projects in the space technology domain with specific deliverables. It is also proposed that IIT Delhi as an Institute becomes academic partner of ISRO in research areas for example AI, nanotechnology, functional textiles, smart manufacturing or any area of joint interest," he said.

Prof Rao added, "IIT Delhi has also started 6 new academic entities in the last two years to realign its research focus with the modern trends and national requirements. We have also been able to enhance our research budgets by 300% in the last 4 years. In this convocation, we are also announcing two new Masters programmes and modifications to NIT undergraduate student admission process into IIT Delhi Ph.D. programmes."

He said, "I am happy to report that the Institute is investing over Rs. 250 crores in augmenting its research facilities. Over Rs. 750 Crore infrastructure projects are currently underway on the campus. We are excited about the progress we are able to make in all our endeavours. Kudos to all our faculty, staff and students for their commitment to take the institute to the next level and special thanks to MHRD, Govt of India and all our well-wishers for their support."

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.