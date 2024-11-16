IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors, Salary Up To Rs 75,000

IIT Delhi Admission 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has started the application process for the position of English Language Instructor. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application forms to IIT Delhi by November 26.

Applicants can use the application form available on the IIT Delhi website at https://home.iitd.ac.in/jobs-iitd/index.php under the "Faculty Positions" section for the position of English Language Instructor.

The completed and signed application form, along with self-attested copies of all required documents/certificates, must be submitted (via the employer if applicable) to the IIT Delhi address provided, ensuring it reaches by the last date.

IIT Delhi Admission 2024: Salary

Consolidated Salary of Rs 75,000 per month + House Rent Allowance at 27 per cent on the Consolidated Salary

IIT Delhi Admission 2024: Essential Qualification

Candidates must have a PhD in English or allied disciplines

Aspirants must have passed with first division in MA in English or allied disciplines

IIT Delhi Admission 2024: Duration

Initially, the post will be on a contract basis for one year. The contract may be extended for up to three more years.

The official notification reads: "The Institute reserves the right to conduct a test for shortlisting candidates for the interview, if necessary. The post will be on a contract basis initially for one year and extendable up to three more years. Mere fulfillment of the required minimum qualifications and experience does not entitle a candidate to be called for a written test/interview."

IIT Delhi Admission 2024: Vacancies

Unreserved: 4 posts

Other Backward Classes: 1 post

Scheduled Tribes: 1 post

Economically Weaker Sections: 1 post

IIT Delhi Admission 2024: Age Limit

The candidate should be below the age of 45 years. However, for OBC-NCL candidates, the age limit is relaxable by 3 years, and for ST candidates, it is relaxable by 5 years.