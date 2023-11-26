IIT Delhi Invites Applications For MTech Programme At Abu Dhabi Campus

IIT Delhi's MTech Programme: The application deadline for this programe is November 27, 2023.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi), is currently accepting applications for its newly launched MTech programme focused on Energy Transition and Sustainability at its Abu Dhabi campus. The application deadline for this programe is November 27, 2023. The proposed master's programme, set to commence in January 2024, aims to equip professionals and scholars in the energy industry with a comprehensive understanding of technology, public policy, and environmental sustainability issues.

The programme offers candidates the opportunity to specialise in two areas: 'Technologies for Decarbonization' and 'Economics, Policy, and Planning for Energy Transition.'

This two-year, in-person programme at IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi's temporary campus requires prospective candidates to undergo a rigorous selection process in line with IIT Delhi's academic standards.

Eligibility criteria include a four-year bachelor's degree in engineering or certain science disciplines, and a master's degree in relevant science disciplines is also acceptable. The selected meritorious candidates will receive full sponsorship, covering their fees and associated expenses.

IIT Delhi and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) have collaborated with ADNOC to offer a scholarship for students enrolling in the inaugural Master's program in Energy Transition and Sustainability at the upcoming Abu Dhabi campus.

"IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi reflects the shared vision of the two countries, focusing on areas of educational excellence, innovation, knowledge exchange, and investment in human capital. As its inaugural academic offering, we anticipate that the Master's in Energy Transition and Sustainability will bring exciting opportunities to our graduates as they pursue careers in this field," said professor Rangan Banerjee, director of IIT Delhi.