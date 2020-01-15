IIT Delhi Alumnus Donates Rs 1 Cr For Quantum Computing Chair

The primary selection criteria for the chair will be an excellent research profile in the area.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and its 1995 batch alumnus Prashant Gupta have signed an MoU to create the Uma-Puruskar-Liril Gupta Chair in Future Computing Technologies at the institute. The MoU has been signed by Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi and Mr Gupta.

Mr Gupta has donated a sum of Rs. 1 Cr to his alma mater to fund the endowment to establish the chair through which he wishes to support the mission and future success of the Institute as well as to recognize the contribution of his family members in his success, a statement from the Institute said.

The chair has been created to promote excellence and leadership in teaching and Research & Development in the area of Quantum Computing and High-Performance Computing with primary emphasis given to Quantum Computing.

IIT Delhi alumnus Mr Gupta said: "My IIT Delhi stint was life-changing, and this is a small token of my gratitude for the institute as well as members of my family who helped me extraordinarily in my formative years. I hope this contribution helps IIT Delhi make rapid progress in the area of Quantum Computing"

Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said: "IIT Delhi strongly encourages alumni involvement in institute activities. We have created multiple mechanisms for alumni to get engaged with the institute. Support for creation of Chair positions in niche areas is one of them. We are happy that alumni are taking interest in this activity. We have over 50 Chair faculty positions at IIT Delhi right now supported from various sources."

The primary selection criteria for the chair will be an excellent research profile in the area of Quantum Computing.

Mr Prashant Gupta has had stints at McKinsey & Company, Aditya Birla Group and Emaar India. He is now preparing to launch a new entrepreneurial venture shortly.

Click here for more Education News