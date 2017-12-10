IIT Bombay's "Train 10,000 Teachers" Project Receives Digital India Excellence Award 2017 The award will be presented by Minister for Human Resource Development at a function scheduled to be held on December 16 at IIM Lucknow.

53 Shares EMAIL PRINT IIT Bombay's "Train 10,000 Teachers" Project Receives Digital India Excellence Award 2017 Mumbai: The "Train 10,000 Teachers" (T10KT) project implemented jointly by IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur has been awarded the "Digital India Excellence Award 2017" in the category "Education" by the Pan-IIM World Management Conference. The award will be presented by Minister for Human Resource Development at a function scheduled to be held on December 16 at IIM Lucknow.



Prof. D. B. Phatak, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, is the Professor In-Charge of this MHRD-funded project.



The 'Train 1000 Teachers' programme was initiated by IIT Bombay in 2009, under the project 'Empowerment of Students/Teachers,' sponsored by the National Mission on Education through ICT (MHRD, Government of India).



The main focus of this programme is to work with Engineering Colleges in the country to enhance the teaching skills of faculty in core Engineering and Science subjects.



This project attempts to address a critical subset of important issues, and adopts an approach to address these utilizing modern technologies. It uses an ICT enabled process involving both synchronous and asynchronous mode to actually reach out and engage a large number of teachers, and through them, a much larger number of students.



In 2013, this programme was scaled further, to train up to 10,000 teachers at a time, using 338 established Remote Centers across India. IIT Kharagpur is a partner institution in the second phase. The project has a mandate to train 1, 50,000 teachers over the next three years.



The 'Train 10,000 Teachers' (T10kT) uses the AVIEW framework developed by Amrita University, which provides an interactive social environment through the internet, for e-learning, and communicating and interacting with people at different places. It is used to deliver and transmit live lectures given by faculty at IIT, to all RCs.



