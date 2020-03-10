IIT Bombay Researcher Selected For Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting

Jayeeta Saha is a researcher at the Chemistry Department of IIT Bombay.

An IIT Bombay PhD student has been selected to attend the Lindau Nobel Laureates Meeting 2020 to be held in Lindau, Germany. Jayeeta Saha, a researcher at the Chemistry Department of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, will attend the Meeting to be held from June 28 to July 3. She is among the 660 young scientists and researchers from 101 countries from all over the world, who will get an opportunity to represent their work at the symposium in front of around 70 Nobel laureates from different disciplines and interact with them in an informal setup.

Two other PhD scholars from India, Srimadhavi Ravi and Dependu Dolui, both from the discipline of Chemistry at IIT Gandhinagar, have also been selected this year to attend the prestigious 70th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting.

"IIT Bombay is delighted to announce that Ms. Jayeeta Saha (PhD student of Chemistry Department) has been selected to represent India at the Lindau Nobel Laureates Meeting 2020 to be held from 28 June to 3 July 2020, in Lindau, Germany," IIT Bombay said in a statement on Monday.

The visit will be fully supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

The Lindau Nobel Laureate meetings include various sessions like lectures by the Nobel Laureates, panel/round-table discussions on interdisciplinary topics and informal small-group meetings with the Nobel Prize winners.

The meeting is dedicated to multi-disciplinary subjects viz., Physics, Chemistry and Medicine/Physiology.

