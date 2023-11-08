IIT Bombay Leads Indian Institutions In QS Asia University Rankings 2024

QS Asia University Rankings 2024: IIT Bombay's staff with PhD stood out as its strongest indicator.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has secured the top spot among Indian institutes in the QS Asia University Rankings 2024, ranking 40th overall in the continent this year. The rankings, released by the British company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), also feature other prominent Indian institutions such as IIT Delhi, the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, and the University of Delhi within the top 100. In total, 148 Indian institutions are included in these rankings, with 133 from China and 96 from Japan.

IIT Delhi is ranked 46th, IIT Madras holds the 53rd position, IISc stands at 52nd place, and IIT Kharagpur is positioned 61st in the QS Asia University Rankings.



IIT Bombay received an overall score of 67.2 out of 100, excelling in academic reputation (83.5) and employer reputation (96). It also performed well in faculty-student ratio (14.8), staff with PhD (100), and papers per faculty (95.7), among other indicators. IIT Bombay's staff with PhD stood out as its strongest indicator. Additionally, IIT Bombay is ranked 149 in the QS World Rankings 2024. The top five positions in the QS World University Rankings 2024 are held by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge University, Oxford University, Harvard University, and Stanford University, respectively.

Peking University is the top-ranked institution in Asia

Peking University in China secured the top position in Asia, followed by the University of Hong Kong, the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, and Tsinghua University. Among the top 10, China is represented by four institutions, while Hong Kong, South Korea, and Singapore each have two universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2024.