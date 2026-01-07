IIT Bombay Launches Generative AI Certificate Course

IIT Bombay has launched a certificate course in Generative AI in collaboration with Great Learning as the edtech partner. The five-month online course will be offered by the Technocraft Centre for Applied Artificial Intelligence. Designed and delivered by IIT Bombay faculty, the certificate course features an industry-aligned curriculum that equips professionals with the skills to design, adapt, and deploy Generative AI (GenAI) applications.

The course is designed for software engineers, data scientists, analysts, product owners, technology professionals, product managers, STEM graduates, and GenAI enthusiasts who seek to build and operate GenAI systems, integrate them into workflows to unlock new career opportunities.

Candidates holding a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university, with a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent or equivalent CGPA, are eligible to register for the programme.

The programme follows a practical, LLM-first approach across five modules, taking learners from the fundamentals of artificial intelligence and large language models to prompt design, model adaptation using proprietary data and the development of copilot tools and multi-step workflows.

Participants will be awarded a Certificate of Completion from IIT Bombay upon successful completion of the course.

For more information, click here - https://bit.ly/45x9sSX