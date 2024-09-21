Advertisement

IIT Bombay Invites Applications For Multiple Positions, Check Selection Process, Other Details

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2024: Candidates will undergo a written test, followed by interviews for those who qualify. Note that written test scores will not be considered in the final selection, which will be solely based on interview performance.

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2024: The deadline for application submission is October 9.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, is launching a recruitment drive for 13 temporary positions across various roles. Interested candidates must submit their applications online by October 9 through the official IIT Bombay website.

Vacancy Details:

Jr Trained Graduate Teacher (Art): Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) or Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA); Age limit: 32 years.
Technical Officer (Scale I): MSc in Physics or related fields; Age limit: 40 years.
Primary Teacher (Grade I) English/Marathi: Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks; Age limit: 32 years
Technical Superintendent (Backlog Vacancy): BTech/BE/MSc in Botany, Chemistry, or Electronics; Age limit: 32 years
Student Counselor (Scale I): Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks; Age limit: 40 years
Jr Trained Graduate Teacher (Music/Hindi/Science): Bachelor's degree in respective subjects with minimum 50% marks; Age limit: 32 years.

Job Responsibilities:

Positions involve operating advanced microscopes, training students, and conducting workshops.

Selection Process:

Candidates will undergo a written test, followed by interviews for those who qualify. Note that written test scores will not be considered in the final selection, which will solely rely on interview performance. Up to seven candidates will be shortlisted, with travel expenses reimbursed for external interviewees.

For further details and application submission, refer to the official PDF on the IIT Bombay website.

