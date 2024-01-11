IIT Bombay Hiring For Post-doctoral Fellowships, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for the Post-doctoral (post-doc) fellowships at various academic Departments, Centres, Schools and Inter-disciplinary programmes.

Fresh PhDs or PhDs with less than two years of experience or research scholars who have submitted their thesis and are awaiting examination are eligible to apply for the post. The candidates should be preferably below 32 years of age. IIT Bombay's own PhD students are not eligible for this position.

These selected candidates will be initially offered Institute Post-doctoral Fellow (IPDF) position for a period of one year. The tenure will be extended based on the successful completion of their year.

The candidate appointed for the post will have a mentor. In addition to research, the Head of the Department may assign reasonable academic/administrative tasks depending on the need. The Department may also provide reasonable office and lab space to its postdoctoral fellows.

The institute will offer financial support for one international conference during the tenure of the fellowship for the presentation of their research work. Support for one national conference per year is also provided.

There is no last date for the applications. Candidates can visit the official website of the institute to apply for the fellowship.