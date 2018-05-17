IIT Bombay Gets 'Prestigious Brands Of India And Brands Of The Decade 2018' Award IIT Bombay was bestowed the "Prestigious Brands of India and Brands of the Decade 2018" award on May 12, 2018.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The award was given by Mr. Saimik Sen, Editor-in-Chief, Herald Global, ERTC Media. Mumbai: IIT Bombay was bestowed the "Prestigious Brands of India and Brands of the Decade 2018" award on May 12, 2018. Mr. N. S. Dabholkar, Chief Hospitality Manager of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay received the award on behalf of the institute. The award was given by Saimik Sen, Editor-in-Chief, Herald Global, ERTC Media. Famous playback singer Udit Narayan Jha also graced the occasion.



Many other awards were distributed during the event.



At a ceremony held at Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai, Saimik Sen unveiled the list of Prestigious Brands of India and Brands of the Decade 2018.



BARC Asia had conducted an extensive three phases research in India to select the brands for the listing of these brands.



Herald Global, a premium news and success story portal, featuring interviews of leaders from various industries, latest national and international news, movie reviews and brand reviews.



Followed was the felicitation of "Prestigious Brands and Brands of the Decade 2018" and some of the awardees who attend the award ceremony event were, ICICI Bank, HCC, Aptech, Ashok Leyland, McDonald's, Motul, Numeric - Legrand, Bajaj Electricals, TTK Prestige, Tanishq, Emami Fair and Handsome, IDBI Capital, Jeep, Tata Housing,



There was the launch of the most awaited "Prestigious Brands of India, Brands of the Decade 2018" coffee table book and Herald Global Magazine's special issue (May Edition) on 50 Most Inspiration Women of Maharashtra and Most Admired Workplaces.



The evening also witnessed the eminent awardees of "Inspirational Women of Maharashtra - Women Achievers Award 2018" like Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, Ashwini Kalsekar, Neena Kulkarni, Dipika Kakar, Dr. Shubha Raul, Dr. Firuza Parikh, Priyanka Khimani, Grace Pinto, Madhurika Patkar.



(With Inputs from ANI)



