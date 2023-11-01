IIT Bombay Extends Deadline For Registration To Entrance Exam In Design

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the deadline for registration to Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024. The last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till November 6, 2023. While, with late fees the registrations can be done by November 13, 2023.

Eligible candidates can register for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design on the official websites.

The exam is conducted for admission to Indian and Foreign nationals who are seeking admission to the Bachelor's Degree programme in Design (BDes) at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, (IITB), Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), and Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur (IIITDMJ).

The previous online registration date with late fees was November 1-8, 2023. The registrations under regular fees ended on October 31, 2023.

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,900 under regular registration. While after November 6, the candidates will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 1,900 as late fee.

The admit card for the exam will be released on January 5, 2025. The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design will be held on January 21, 2024. The Common Entrance Examination for Design will be held on January 25, 2024.