IIT Bombay Extends Deadline For Registration To Design Entrance Exams

Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the registration dates for the UCEED and CEED 2023 exams. The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) is used for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Many other institutes also recognise the UCEED score card for admissions to their BDes programme. While qualified students from the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) are eligible to apply for the MDes and PhD programmes in various institutes.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IIT Bombay and register online with regular fees by November 13, 2023. The last date for online registration with late fee is November 20, 2023.

The examinations have been scheduled for January 21, 2024.

The dates have been extended for the final time and no more extension for the registration dates will be made in the future, the website mentioned.

The previous date for registration with regular fees for the exams was November 6, 2023. The last date for online registration with a late fee was November 13, 2023. The initial date for registration with regular fees was set from October 3-31, 2023. The online registration with late fees was scheduled between November 1-8, 2023.

Only those students who have qualified class 12 (or equivalent) in 2023 in all subjects or are appearing in 2024 in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts and Humanities) for the first time are eligible to appear for the UCEED 2024.

The UCEED-CEED office, IIT Bombay does not provide information about the criteria for postgraduate admission and award of scholarship/assistance at different institutes. Candidates can check the information on the official websites of the respective institutes.