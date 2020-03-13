IIT Bombay Declares UCEED 2020 Result

The UCEED result is available on the official website.

The result of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2020 has been released. The exam was conducted by IIT Bombay on January 18. Admissions to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur are done through this exam.

The UCEED result is available on the official website.

UCEED 2020 Result

UCEED 2020 score is valid only for admission to the academic year 2020-2021.

Rank list has been prepared based on the total marks (Part-A and Part-B combined) in UCEED 2020.

A total of 144 seats are available in the course at all four institutes. While IIT Bombay has 37 seats, IIT Guwahati and IIT Hyderabad have 56 and 13 seats, respectively. IIITDM Jabalpur has 38 seats.

"Only UCEED 2020 qualified students can apply for admission to the B. Des programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabadand IIITDM Jabalpur for the academic year 2020- 2021. IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIT Hyderabad will have a common application form for admissions to their respective B. Des programmes. The UCEED Office, IIT Bombay will process the common application form and carry out the joint seat allocation process," the exam notice reads.

