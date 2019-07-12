IIT Bombay Forms Committee To Address 'Stray Bull Fighting' Issue On Campus

The development comes after a 21-year-old intern of the IIT Bombaywas attacked by the cattle on Thursday.

The IIM Bombay Director has constituted an emergency committee to address the issue of 'stray bull fighting' on campus, said a statement from the Institute. The development comes after a 21-year-old intern of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay or IIT Bombay was attacked by the cattle on Thursday.

The committee will meet and discuss what steps can be taken in this regard.

The institute will seek help from animal experts and BMC to address the issue, the statement said.

Akshay Prasanna Latha from College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, was attacked in an incident which captured on CCTV camera in which the student can be seen getting hit by two fighting bulls while he was checking his mobile.

Akshay, who is currently doing internship under Prof. S. V. Kulkarni, has been admitted to Sushrusha Hospital in Vikhroli after the attack.

"He has minor injuries and no major health problem was reported. This incident occurred at around 10am in the morning," an official from IIT Bombay said.

"These are stray herds of cattle which move in and around Powai and not domesticated," said the official.

