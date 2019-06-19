Second Year In A Row, IIT Bombay Tops Indian Universities In QS World Ranking

IIT Bombay Tops Among Indian Universities In QS World Ranking

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is yet again in the top spot among all Indian institutes and universities ranked in the QS World University ranking 2020 which was announced in London on Wednesday. While IIT Bombay continues to be the best institute in the country, IIT Delhi and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru are in the second and third spots, respectively. Globally, IIT Bombay has a ranking of 152, while IIT Delhi and IISc are just a rank apart with 182 and 184 ranks, respectively.

The higher education consultancy QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) releases the World University Ranking of top 1000 universities every year. Globally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Harvard University, University of Oxford and California Institute of Technology have taken the top 5 spots this year.

Among top 10 Indian institutes are IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, University of Delhi, IIT Guwahati and Jadavpur University.

Ranks have slipped down for many institutes and universities this year. IISc, which was the second best Indian University last year, has dropped to the third position. University of Hyderabad, which was in 591-600 rank last time could not make it to the list this time.

IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay and University of Delhi are among the few institutes which have improved their ranks this year.

Among other Universities are Banaras Hindu University (rank 801-1000), Aligarh Muslim University (rank 801-1000), Jamia Millia Islamia (rank 751-800), University of Calcutta (rank 801-1000) and University of Mumbai (rank 801-1000).

Last year, 24 Indian institutes were among top 1000 universities in the world. This year 23 institutes are in the list.

"While this new edition of the QS World University Rankings shows that the Indian Higher Education system is making progress in some key areas, the sector requires more substantial, sustained and strategic investments both in research and education. Experts deem the current budget inadequate for a country with incredible potential and great ambitions," said Ben Sowter, QS Research Director.

Click here for more Education News