IIT Bombay Confers Doctor Of Science Degree On Nandan Nilekani

IIT Bombay 57th Convocation: Nandan Nilekani Conferred Honoris Causa, 385 PhD Degrees Awarded

On its 57th convocation, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has conferred the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree on Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys Technologies Limited, Bangalore and former Chairman, UIDAI, Government of India for his outstanding contribution as an industrialist and an ardent supporter to the social development with the use of technology.

Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was the Chief Guest of the occasion. He interacted with all the IITs through National Knowledge Network on "Navbharat Ka Nirman, IITs Ke Saath".

Students from the Department of Electrical Engineering have bagged many coveted accolades this year.

The 'President of India Medal' was bestowed on Srivatsan Sridhar, an Electrical Engineer student.

The 'Institute Gold Medal (2017-18)' was awarded to Shashank Vijayakumar Obla, from the Department of Electrical Engineering and the 'Institute Gold Medal (2018-19)' was awarded to Reebhu Bhattacharyya, from the Department of Mathematics.

The 'Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal' was conferred on Dhruti Shah, from the Department of Electrical Engineering.

A total of 2,603 degrees were awarded to the students.

23 joint PhD degrees, in association with Monash University, were also conferred by the Vice-Chancellor and President of Monash University Professor Margaret Gardner, who was also present on the occasion.

In addition, two joint PhDs of IITB-National University of Singapore, and one Cotutelle PhD (joint supervision) agreement with Université du Québeca Trois-Rivieres in Canada were also awarded.

Total of 385 PhD degrees were awarded this year.

Presenting the annual report of the institute, the Director of IIT Bombay, Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri said "Among 23 IITs in the country, 47 out of top 50 rankers and 63 of top 100 rankers in JEE 2019 have joined IIT Bombay."

""The education you have received at IIT Bombay is comparable to the best in the world and you are now ready to take greater challenges and overcome them. Continue to develop your knowledge and skills and always keep in mind how you can help our society and the nation through your work. I wish you all the success in your future endeavors," he said to the students.

