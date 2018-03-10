IISc Summer Fellowship 2018 For Science, Engineering; Registration Opens

Comments
IISc Summer Fellowship: Important Points For Applicants
- This is for candidates belonging to SC/ ST category
- 'Students during second year MSc, fourth year Engineering, M Tech students and students already applied in the past are not eligible for this program.'
- Duration of the programme is 1 month; it will be held in June/ July
- Upon selection candidates will be provided free boarding and lodging at IISc
- The fellowship carries remuneration of Rs 5,000 and a book grant of Rs 1,500
- 'Selected candidates will work with one of the faculty members of IISc, and learn various techniques used in research.'
- After submission of online application, candidates shall have to take a printout of the application, attach the latest photograph and sign it from the Principal of the college. 'The Principal signed application has to scan in PDF or Jpg format and has to uploaded same to the website.'
