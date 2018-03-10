IISc Summer Fellowship 2018 For Science, Engineering; Registration Opens The fellowship is for SC/ ST students, only. Online registration for the Summer Fellowship has begun and candidates can submit their applications till 25 April 2018.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has invited applications for Summer Fellowship in Science and Engineering 2018. The fellowship is for SC/ ST students, only. IISc seeks candidates belonging to the category studying first year M.Sc in science disciplines (Biological, Physical, Chemical and Mathematical Sciences) or third year B.E./B.Tech or equivalent degree in all discipline during the academic year 2017-18. Online registration for the Summer Fellowship has begun and candidates can submit their applications till 25 April 2018. Details are available at the official web portal iisc.ac.in.



IISc Summer Fellowship: Important Points For Applicants This is for candidates belonging to SC/ ST category

'Students during second year MSc, fourth year Engineering, M Tech students and students already applied in the past are not eligible for this program.'

Duration of the programme is 1 month; it will be held in June/ July

Upon selection candidates will be provided free boarding and lodging at IISc

The fellowship carries remuneration of Rs 5,000 and a book grant of Rs 1,500

'Selected candidates will work with one of the faculty members of IISc, and learn various techniques used in research.'

After submission of online application, candidates shall have to take a printout of the application, attach the latest photograph and sign it from the Principal of the college. 'The Principal signed application has to scan in PDF or Jpg format and has to uploaded same to the website.'

