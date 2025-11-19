IIM Sirmaur Launches India's First AI Integrated MBA For Working Professionals

IIM Sirmaur has launched country's first MBA with AI integration for working professionals. The two-year programme is delivered in partnership with Futurense Technologies as the Admissions and Industry Partner. The course is designed for mid-career managers who desire to build decision-making capability in an AI-driven business environment. The program is open to working professionals with a minimum of two years of experience and does not require prior coding knowledge.

The course will be delivered online with two on-campus immersions. The programme prepares learners to understand AI's organisational impact, apply it in business processes, and manage teams that work alongside intelligent systems.

The MBA for working professionals offers five in-demand specialisations:

-AI-Powered Finance and Fintech

-Marketing and Growth with AI

-AI in Operations and Supply Chain Management

-AI-Enabled Tourism Management

-Business Transformation with AI and Agentic AI

Execution first learning

Blending management fundamentals with hands-on AI application, the curriculum emphasizes an execution-first learning philosophy through:

-Integrated AI Labs & Business Simulations

-Capstone Projects guided by IIM faculty and industry mentors

-Campus Immersions in the scenic Himalayan IIM Sirmaur campus

-Access to the Futurense AI Clinic for real-world enterprise projects

Industry integration

As the industry partner, Futurense Technologies will support learners through real-world workflows, enterprise-focused problem statements, and structured exposure to tools currently used in AI-enabled organisations.