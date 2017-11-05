Thousands Run For 'PEACE' At IIM Rohtak Mini Marathon This year, the message that IIM-rohtak students wanted to send to rest of the country through this marathon was PEACE - Perseverance, Empathy, Advocacy, Calmness and Equality.

Thousands Run For 'PEACE' At IIM Rohtak Mini Marathon New Delhi: A film star, cricketer, award-winning athletes, a bureaucrat, academicians, management students, along with the citizens of NCR ran the 7th mini-marathon organized by IIM-Rohtak. This year, the message that IIM-rohtak students wanted to send to rest of the country through this marathon was PEACE - Perseverance, Empathy, Advocacy, Calmness and Equality. The marathon saw the participation of more than 2500 people. The highlight of the event was presence of Mr. Atul Wassan, commentator and former cricketer, Mr. Jass Arora, famous model and actor, Ms. Deepika Patel, Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Shooter, Ms. Gurmeet Kaur, Arjuna Award Winner and Mr. Neeraj Kansal, GST commissioner.



"Mini - Marathon is flagship event of IIM-Rohtak to connect with the community for raising awareness about peace and unity in our nation," director of IIM Rohtak, Prof. Dheeraj Sharma said. He emphasized the diverse batch of IIM-Rohtak comprising of students from 23 states of India reflect the unity and diversity of our nation.



Talking about the noble initiative of marathon Atul Wassan said, "Marathon is one platform which brings together people from all the strata of the society and helps in connecting with the local community along with understanding their culture better".



Speaking on the increasing awareness of marathon among the youth, Ms Deepika Patel said, "When people participate in sporting events, they leave behind their caste, color, and ethnicity to become one". She appreciated the Marathon initiative of IIM-Rohtak and its unifying purpose.



Ms Gurmeet Kaur thanked IIM-Rohtak for getting rural atheletes involved in this marathon and emphasized the importance of women in India atheletic success. She said, "There is an ardent need for more support for rural women athletes in post sporting life." She thanked IIM-Rohtak for giving rural athletes a platform.



The winner of the 10 km mini-marathon was Mr. Manoj Kumar and the runner-up was Mr. Sandeep. The winners were awarded with cash prizes and goodies worth Rs. 1 Lakh. The Run for PEACE marathon was sponsored by LPS Bossard, Central Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation.



Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak, thanked the dignitaries and said that due to the rising instability and insecurity in the world, it's the duty of the youth show direction for maintaining peace and solidarity. He concluded with the message, "In peace we are unified, in peace we are together."



