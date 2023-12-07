IIM Raipur Invites Applications For Various Faculty Positions, Salary Rs 2.20 Lakh

IIM Raipur has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, and Professors in various department of Management such as Decision Sciences, Finance & Accounts, HRM & OB and Information Systems.

Candidates applying for the post should have a PhD degree in appropriate branch with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree with a very good academic record throughout.

For the post of Professor, the candidate additionally requires a minimum 10 years of teaching/research/industrial experience. Of these, at least four years should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IIMs, NITIE, IISc Bangalore, NITIE Mumbai and IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such other Indian or foreign institution of comparable standards. The salary for the job role will range from Rs 1,59,100 - 2,20,200 with entry pay of Rs 1,59,100.

For the post of Associate Professor, the candidate requires a minimum six years teaching/research/industrial experience of which at least three years should be at the level of Assistant Professor or equivalent. The salary for this role ranges between Rs 1,39,600- 2,11,300 with entry pay of Rs 1,39,600.

A minimum three years of teaching/research/industrial experience is required for the post of Assistant Professor Grade - I. A fresh PhD may be considered for the position on a contract basis. The salary for this role ranges between Rs 1,01,500 - 1,67,400 with entry pay of Rs 1,01,500.