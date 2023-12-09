IIM Raipur Enters Into Partnership With Germany's Business School

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur has entered into a strategic partnership with Germany's HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management under the Erasmus+ Programme. The partnership aims at opening avenues for diverse academic initiatives such as student exchange programmes to collaborative research projects.

Prof Ram Kumar Kakani, Director of IIM Raipur said, "This collaboration with HHL Leipzig marks a crucial step in our mission to create a globally connected learning environment. We believe that the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and experiences is integral to shaping well-rounded leaders of tomorrow."

IIM Raipur has increased its efforts to revitalise international student and faculty exchanges after the challenges posed by the pandemic. With collaborative efforts of the International Relations (IR) office and the MBA Students' Committee, the institute has developed a comprehensive roadmap for multi-level academic exchange with leading business management institutions worldwide.

The International Relations office of IIM Raipur has also initiated the IR Dialogue series, a platform for insightful conversations on emerging trends in international business.

The institute is sending 28 students on outbound international academic exchanges this year, marking a substantial increase from previous years.