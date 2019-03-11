100% Placement At IIM-Nagpur; Highest Package At Rs 20 Lakh

IIM-Nagpur Placement 2019; Highest Package At Rs 20 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur achieved 100 per cent placement for the third batch of PGP students with the highest domestic annual package at Rs 20 lakh, the business school said Monday. The institute has completed its final placement process for the third batch of students enrolled in its flagship Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP 2017-19) and achieved 100 per cent placement, an IIM-Nagpur press release said.

The placement season saw participation from sectors like FMCD (fast moving consumer durables), analytics, IT,consulting and logistics, among others, it said.

The final placement process witnessed 40-plus recruiters, including many first time participants, visiting the campus, the release said.

Prominent recruiters included Deloitte Consulting, ZS Associates, MuSigma, Berger Paints, V-Guard, Schindler, FSS Global, Sutherland Global, Group M, Decimal Point Analytics,Value Labs, JK Technosoft and Aspect Ratio Data, it said.

This year also witnessed start-ups like Moglix, Build Supply, Fortigo and Jigserv Digital making multiple offers in the campus.

Analytics, e-commerce, FMCD, IT and manufacturing recruited more than 70 per cent of the batch, the IIM Nagpur said.

The highest domestic salary package offered was Rs 20 lakh, while the average was Rs 12.35 lakh, the release said.

Further, the average package offered for the top 10 per cent and first quartile of the batch was Rs 17.48 lakh and Rs 15.45 lakh, respectively, it said, adding the median package for the batch was Rs 12 lakh.

Director of IIM Nagpur L S Murty said, "This year, too, our graduating batch found challenging careers openings of their choice from the campus. I am very appreciative of the industry for their continued trust in us."

