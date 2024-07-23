IIM Mumbai Launches One-Year Online PG Program In Financial Economics And Management

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai), in partnership with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has introduced a one-year online postgraduate program in Financial Economics and Management. Registrations are open until September 14. The admission test is scheduled for September 20, and personal interviews will take place on September 29. The final date for fee payment is October 26, and classes will commence on November 5. The application fee for this program is Rs 2,500.

This hybrid program includes online classes and a two-week in-campus immersion with NSE. Prospective and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the institute's official website.

The program is designed to develop skilled professionals for roles such as financial analysts, financial risk managers, portfolio managers, investment bankers, consultants, and economists. It aims to enhance the current workforce in these fields.

The comprehensive curriculum, developed by academic scholars and industry experts, covers key topics including accounting, investment and risk management, macroeconomic trends, managerial and behavioural concepts, analytical techniques, and financial regulations.

Upon completion of the program, graduates will be equipped to:

Understand the complexities of interconnected financial markets.

Conduct quantitative analysis, develop financial models, and perform empirical research.

Evaluate the effects of government regulations, business laws, and competition laws on the financial sector.

Analyse macroeconomic challenges in a dynamic, global business environment.

Formulate strategic recommendations for financial investments and sustainable economic growth.

Eligibility

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, Technology, Economics, Commerce, Management, Mathematics, or Statistics with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA (45% for SC, ST, and PwD categories) from a recognised university or institution in India or a qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Program Fees

The total fee for the program is Rs 7.5 lakhs. An initial deposit of Rs 1 lakh is required to secure admission before the deadline, with the remaining Rs 6.5 lakhs due before the program begins.

Program Highlights