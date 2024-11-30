IIM Mumbai Evaluation Shows One Nation One Subscription Scheme To Cut Research Costs By 18%

A new evaluation by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai reveals that the implementation of the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) scheme will reduce research expenses by 18%. The ONOS initiative, aimed at providing students, teachers, and researchers with access to over 13,000 research papers through a single subscription, is set to streamline academic research in India.

Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai, stressed the importance of accurate data and technical expertise in research. He said, "Research costs, tools, consumables, and support services play a significant role. However, limited funding for research affects both the quality of research and education standards".

At present, academic institutions individually subscribe to various international research journals, which places a considerable burden on their research budgets. To address this, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the ONOS scheme, with an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore for the 2025-2027 period. This central sector initiative will grant access to a centralised pool of journals, easing financial pressures on educational institutions.

Starting January 2025, more than 6,300 institutions, covering 1.8 crore students, teachers, and researchers, will benefit from digital access to over 13,000 e-journals from 30 leading international publishers. The ONOS scheme is expected to eliminate the need for individual purchases of expensive international research publications.

Currently, IIM Mumbai has access to journals from six publishers, which includes 2,879 journals and over 30,000 conference proceedings. With ONOS, the institute will expand its access to 13,000 journals, a 38% increase, while reducing its library budget by 18%. These funds could be redirected to other developmental or research initiatives.

The ONOS scheme is expected to impact 10,845 institutions, including those ranked under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Preliminary data from the Ministry of Education indicates a 213.6% increase in the number of users and a 167.4% rise in the number of beneficiary institutions. Overall, beneficiaries will gain access to 60% more research publications.

This initiative represents a significant step toward strengthening India's research ecosystem, in line with the government's vision of a self-reliant and developed India by 2047. The ONOS scheme is a key move in fostering a culture of innovation and research across the nation's educational institutions, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Jai Anusandhan."