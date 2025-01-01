One Nation One Subscription: Nearly 18 Million To Get Access To Scholarly Research Articles From Today

As part of the government's ‘One Nation One Subscription' (ONOS) programme, around 18 million students from all government-funded institutions of higher education, including IITs, will get free access to scholarly research articles and journal publication from today, January 1, 2025. The students will get access to at least 30 high-end academic journals published globally through a simple, user-friendly and fully digital process. The 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme was approved by the Union cabinet in November 2024.



The Department of Higher Education will have a unified portal through which the institutions will be able to access the journals. The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) will periodically review the usage of One Nation One Subscription and publications of Indian authors of these institutions.

About Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated for One Nation One Subscription for three calendar years -- 2025, 2026 and 2027 -- as a new central sector scheme.



The national subscription will be coordinated by a central agency, namely the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous inter-university centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The list covers more than 6,300 institutions, translating into nearly 1.8 crore students, faculty and researchers, who will be able to potentially avail benefits of One Nation One Subscription.



Thirty major international journal publishers have been included in One Nation One Subscription. All of the nearly 13,000 e-journals published by these publishers will now be accessible through the portal.

