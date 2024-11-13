IIM Mumbai Admission 2025: Registrations Begin For MBA In Sustainability Management

IIM Mumbai Admission 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has started admissions for its MBA program in Sustainability Management. The application deadline, based on CAT 2024 scores, is January 31, 2025.

IIM Mumbai Admission 2025: Important Dates

Portal closing date: January 31, 2025

Cut-off/Screening/Selection: February 7, 2025

Dispatch of PI call letters: February 14, 2025

PI dates at Mumbai campus (for all courses, including PGP, VLFM, and PhD): March-April 2025 (exact dates to be decided later)

PI dates at other centers: March-April 2025 (exact dates to be decided later)

IIM Mumbai Admission 2025: Application Fees

For General and OBC-Non Creamy Layer candidates: Rs 2,000

For SC, ST, EWS, and PwD candidates: Rs 1,000

IIM Mumbai Admission 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA

For SC, ST, or PwD candidates, the minimum requirement is 45% marks or equivalent CGPA

The degree must be awarded by a recognized university or institution in India, as per the UGC Act, 1956, or equivalent qualifications recognized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India

Students in their final year of a qualifying degree are also eligible to apply

IIM Mumbai Admission 2025: Fee Structure

The total fee for the two-year program is Rs 21 lakh, which includes:

Tuition Fee: Rs 14 lakh

Refundable Caution Deposit: Rs 50,000

The caution deposit will be refunded upon graduation or adjusted against any outstanding dues. Mess charges and deposits are not included and must be paid separately by the students.