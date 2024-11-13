IIM Mumbai Admission 2025: Registrations Begin For MBA In Sustainability Management

IIM Mumbai Admission 2025: Important Dates
Portal closing date: January 31, 2025
Cut-off/Screening/Selection: February 7, 2025
Dispatch of PI call letters: February 14, 2025
PI dates at Mumbai campus (for all courses, including PGP, VLFM, and PhD): March-April 2025 (exact dates to be decided later)
PI dates at other centers: March-April 2025 (exact dates to be decided later)
IIM Mumbai Admission 2025: Application Fees
For General and OBC-Non Creamy Layer candidates: Rs 2,000
For SC, ST, EWS, and PwD candidates: Rs 1,000
IIM Mumbai Admission 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA
- For SC, ST, or PwD candidates, the minimum requirement is 45% marks or equivalent CGPA
- The degree must be awarded by a recognized university or institution in India, as per the UGC Act, 1956, or equivalent qualifications recognized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India
- Students in their final year of a qualifying degree are also eligible to apply
IIM Mumbai Admission 2025: Fee Structure
- The total fee for the two-year program is Rs 21 lakh, which includes:
- Tuition Fee: Rs 14 lakh
- Refundable Caution Deposit: Rs 50,000
The caution deposit will be refunded upon graduation or adjusted against any outstanding dues. Mess charges and deposits are not included and must be paid separately by the students.