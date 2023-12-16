IIM Lucknow Invites Applications For Research Assistant, Check Details To Apply

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant and Research Associate. The applications are invited for Research project related to Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

The tenure of the job is six months which can be extendable for 12 months. The last date for receiving applications is December 29, 2023.



Candidates applying for the post are required to have at least a master's degree in Management/ Economics/ Commerce. They must also have good writing skills and knowledge of data analysis/ Econometrics.

Depending on qualification and experience, the candidate will be eligible for a salary of Rs 22,000 to 27,000 per month.

The job role will require assisting a professor in a research project.

The institute will shortlist candidates based on their qualifications and requirements. These candidates will further be called for a personal interview to be held on the IIM Lucknow campus online.

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow is fourth in the prestigious IIM family of management schools. It was established in India after IIM Calcutta, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore. In 2005, IIM Lucknow expanded its area of influence in the realm of management education by becoming the first IIM to set up a satellite campus exclusively for Executive Education at NOIDA in Delhi NCR region.