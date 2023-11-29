IIM Lucknow Invites Applications For Field Invigilators, Salary Rs 2.16 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has invited applications from qualified candidates for three contractual positions of Field Invigilators for a ICSSR funded project at the institute.

Candidates having a minimum qualification of postgraduation in Social Sciences with at least 55 per cent marks are eligible to apply for the post. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute by December 2, 2023.

The tentative date of interview is scheduled for December 4, 2023.

The candidate will be paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 18,000. In addition to their monthly salary, the invigilators will also be entitled for reimbursement of traveling and boarding expenses incurred for conducting the survey as per the rules.

Job role

The job responsibilities include collecting data from Lucknow and eight aspirational districts including Bahraich, Balrampur, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, and Sonbhadra of Uttar Pradesh. Each invigilator will be responsible for collection at least 500 responses per month.

The data collection will involve travelling and staying at aspirational districts.

The contract will be for a period of two months from the date of joining.