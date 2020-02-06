IIMK Becomes First IIM To Offer Full-Time MBA In Liberal Studies And Management

IIM Kozhikode will also provide assistance for internship and final placements.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode or IIMK has launched an innovative Masters in Business Administration in Liberal Studies and Management (MBA-LSM). This initiative by IIMK is the first offering by any IIM interlinking Liberal Studies and Management as a two-year full time programme, according to a statement from the Institute.

Applications for admissions to MBA-LSM will be accepted online till March 31, 2020.

This initiative at IIM Kozhikode endeavours to train participants in this untapped arena of unlimited value. MBA-LSM is a two-year (six term) programme that provides in-depth coverage in terms of lessons from liberal studies and core management principles in the first year followed by advanced courses and electives in the second year.

The programme also has a module on International and Rural immersion that the participants need to engage with in second year. Master's thesis in second year is another unique feature of the course.

Applicants must hold a duly recognized bachelor's degree or post-graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. They must also possess a valid score in CAT 2019 or GRE or GMAT.

SC/ST/PWD candidates are allowed a relaxation of 5% in the minimum mandated marks.

The candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

IIM Kozhikode will adopt a three-stage selection process for the admissions to MBA-LSM: Stage-I (Online application), Stage-II (Shortlisting of the candidates) and Stage-III (Writing Ability Test and Personal Interview).

Complete details of the Programme Structure, Eligibility, Admission Process, Fees, FAQs can be accessed on www.iimk.ac.in/academics/pgplsm/

"There is a dire need for an alternative form of management education. MBA-LSM is an initiative of IIM Kozhikode to equip the future managers with the earnestness to deal with human beings with equal effectiveness," Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode said while announcing the launch of MBA in Liberal Studies and Management programme.

"This two-year full-time MBA program is designed to integrate and equip participants to pursue careers in managerial roles in marketing, human resource management, media, social enterprise, hospitality, healthcare or in other people facing roles," Prof. Anandakuttan Unnithan, Dean (Academic Affairs and Development), IIMK said.

Elaborating further, Prof. Deepa Sethi, Chairperson, MBA-LSM, said: "The need to create an emotionally strong, creative and culture-sensitive workforce in this era of Artificial Intelligence has motivated us to delve into a postgraduate programme in Liberal Studies and Management".

