HR Heads Of Top 50 Companies Attend Conclave In IIM Jammu

IIM Jammu: HR Heads Of Top 50 Companies Attend Conclave

Human Resource (HR) heads of more than 50 top companies from around the country took part in an HR Conclave held at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here.

The conclave on the topic 'Discovering the HR Landscape 2030 was held on Saturday. It gave students an opportunity to hear from the professionals and also to get their queries answered in some lively interactive sessions.

Pradeep Gopi, head of the Learning Division in Nissan Digital, which is a part of the Nissan Motors Corporation, said he was very happy with the experience and added that such conclaves serve a very important role of bridging the gap between learning and practical experience.

"It was fantastic interacting with the students. The topics discussed were very relevant in the current scenario for HR professionals. It is very important for students to learn from professionals who are doing the job in the real world, Mr Gopi said after attending the conclave.

Anju, an Aditya Birla Group official, appreciated the efforts by the institution in getting officials from the top companies to come to Jammu and interact with the students.

"I think the management has done a commendable job in making the officials from the top 50 companies in India come here and interact with the students. This conclave will help the students and make them better professionals in the long run," Anju said.

