IIM Indore: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has announced admissions to the fourth batch of its Emerging Chief Executive Officers Certificate Programme. According to the institute, the 11-month programme aims to prepare experienced professionals for C-suite responsibilities by strengthening their strategic judgement, leadership capabilities, technological understanding and ability to drive sustainable business growth.

IIM Indore has been ranked 62nd globally and second in India in the Financial Times Executive Education Open Rankings 2026. Stating the significance of the course, IIM Indore said: "As Indian businesses navigate technological disruption, intensifying competition and evolving market expectations, the demand for leaders with strategic foresight and enterprise-wide capabilities continues to grow."

In a press release shared with NDTV, the management institute noted that IIM Indore offers the programme for senior executives and professionals, aspiring for CEO and other C-suite positions, with a minimum of eight years of professional experience. The curriculum seeks to broaden participants' perspectives beyond their existing specialisations by examining how strategy, finance, operations, people management and emerging technologies influence enterprise performance, according to the official notification.

According to the institute's official website, the application portal will close on November 29, 2026.

As per the curriculum, participants will explore the application of business analytics, agentic artificial intelligence, and digital technologies to executive decision-making while developing a deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges confronting Indian businesses.

Four masterclasses led by practising CEOs will offer perspectives on leadership decisions and organisational realities, while five days of campus immersion at IIM Indore will facilitate intensive learning, faculty engagement, and professional networking among CEOs, CXOs and aspiring business leaders, the institute said.

As per the official announcement, IIM Indore faculty will lead interactive sessions that combine conceptual learning with case discussions, practical assignments and assessments. TimesPro will facilitate the live online sessions through its Interactive Learning platform in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode, allowing working professionals to engage with the programme alongside their existing responsibilities.

Applicants must hold a diploma (10+2+3), a bachelor's degree (10+2+3 or 10+2+4) or a postgraduate qualification from a university recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), with a minimum of 50 per cent marks to be eligible for the course.

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion from IIM Indore and become eligible for its prestigious Executive Education Alumni status, subject to the institute's prescribed criteria.