CAT 2026 Admit Card Out: Know How To Download, Check Exam Details

CAT Admit Card 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit card today, November 6, 2026. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can now download their admit card through the link activated on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

To access the hall ticket, applicants are required to enter their login credentials such as user ID and password in the designated spaces. The window to download the admit card will remain active till November 29. The hall ticket is an important document that the applicants need to carry on the day of the examination, without it no candidates will be allowed to sit for the exam.

The CAT exam 2026 is set to be conducted on November 29 in three shifts, the first session will run from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, followed by the second session which will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and lastly, the Slot 3 will take place from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The exam will be conducted in 170 cities.

CAT 2026 Admit Card: Check Steps to Download

Applicants can check the steps provided below to download their CAT 2026 hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registered candidate login link.

Step 3: Now enter the registered user ID and password.

Step 4: Once the login details are submitted the CAT 2026 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and save it for future reference.

The CAT admit card contains important details that candidates need to verify once downloaded. In case of any discrepancies, applicants must contact the higher authority and get them rectified before the exam date.

CAT Hall Ticket 2026: Do's and Dont's

There are various do's and don'ts that candidates must follow if they are appearing for the CAT exam 2026:

Only printed copies of the admit card will be allowed inside the exam centre, digital copies of the hall ticket are strictly prohibited.

Along with the admit card, candidates are required to carry a valid ID proof.

Mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth devices or any other electronic devices are strictly prohibited.

Candidates who will arrive late for the examination, will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. To avoid last minute chaos applicants are advised to reach the exam hall at least 30 minutes before.

Candidates must read the guidelines and instructions before coming for the exam for a smooth process.

The admit card contains important information such as the name of the candidate, photograph, roll number, exam centre address etc.