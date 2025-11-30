IIM Indore Announces Admission Guidelines For 2026-28 postgraduate Programme Batch

The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has released the admission guidelines for its flagship two-year postgraduate programme (PGP) for the 2026-28 batch. The institute will use a three-stage selection process based on CAT 2025 scores, academic records, work experience and performance in the personal interview (PI).

Candidates must appear for CAT 2025 and meet the minimum sectional and overall percentage cut-offs to be considered. The minimum overall percentage for General and EWS category candidates is 90 and each section must have a minimum of 80 percent. NC-OBC candidates require an overall score of 80 percent, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates must have 60, 45 and 45 percent, respectively.

Shortlisting Process

IIM Indore gives greater weightage to Class 12 marks, which carry a 25 per cent weightage, while Class 10 marks contribute 10 per cent. CAT sectional scores will contribute 55 per cent to the overall shortlisting score. Work experience will receive a 3 per cent weightage and diversity will add 7 points. Shortlisted candidates will be notified for interviews in January 2026.

Interview Details

Interviews will be primarily offline and will be conducted in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata and Mumbai. Depending on the circumstances, the interview may also be conducted online.

Final Selection Criteria

The personal interview will carry the highest weightage in the final selection, accounting for 45 per cent of the total score. CAT sectional scores will contribute 40 per cent, while Class 10 and 12 marks will contribute 5 per cent each. An additional 5 marks will be included for diversity.

IIM Indore has clarified that merely meeting the eligibility or cut-off does not guarantee an interview call. Candidates must meet the minimum performance in each PI parameter, otherwise they will be disqualified.

Reservations and Special Cases

The Institute will follow the Government of India's reservation policy: 27 per cent seats for NC-OBC, 15 per cent for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST, a maximum of 10 per cent for EWS and 5 per cent for PwD candidates. All candidates, regardless of their category, must meet the minimum performance standard.

For candidates whose Class 10 or 12 marks were affected due to COVID-19 board assessment policies, their score weightage will be redistributed proportionately between CAT sectional scores and available board marks. IIM Indore also stated that changes to the admission process are possible if there are changes in government or institutional directives.