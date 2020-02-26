IIM Calcutta To Offer Programme In AI-Powered Marketing

The programme, launched in partnership with TalentSprint, will commence in May.

IIM Calcutta announced on Wednesday an advanced programme in artificial intelligence- powered marketing. The programme will help marketing professionals transition into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) to scale and personalise their campaigns, the premier B-school said.

A Salesforce report shows that adoption of AI by marketing professionals has grown by 44 per cent since 2017.

The growth of AI use is projected to rise by 257 per cent in the next two years, the institute said.

"Therefore, there is a massive rise in demand for marketing professionals who can use AI and machine learning to amplify marketing yield and transform the customer experience," it said.

"IIM-Calcutta with its acknowledged expertise in analytics, marketing and information technology is pleased to partner with TalentSprint to offer this cutting-edge programme for the marketing professionals of tomorrow," co-programme director Saravana Jaikumar said.

