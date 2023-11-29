IIM Calcutta Invites Applications For PhD Programme, Check Details

IIM Calcutta PhD Admission: Interested candidates can submit their applications atiimcal.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM Calcutta), has invited applications for admission to its PhD Programme in Management for the June 2024 session. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website iimcal.ac.in. The deadline for application submission is January 30.

Application fee:

Individuals belonging to SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD categories, who submit a copy of the relevant certificate, are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. For all other applicants, the application fee is Rs 2,000.

Eligibility:

A first-class Master's degree or a postgraduate diploma (2 years) in any discipline, along with a three-year Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate.

For CA, a minimum of 50% marks is required, while for Company Secretary (CS)/Certified Management Accountant (CMA), a minimum of 55 per cent marks is necessary, along with a BCom degree.

BTech/4-year degree with a CGPA of 6.5 or its equivalent.

Non-engineering candidates with 10+2+5 years of education are eligible. CMA (USA) candidates can also apply.

Attain a minimum of 50% marks in either the Secondary or the Higher Secondary Examination of a board (or equivalent).

Final-year students appearing for the bachelor's or master's degree examination can apply.

If selected, provisional admission will be granted, and all degree requirements must be completed by June 30, 2024. Submission of final year degree mark sheets is required by December 31, 2024.



Admissions criteria:

Applicants can apply to a maximum of two specialisations. They must have taken the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2023 or an alternative test specified for chosen specialisations. The test scores should be valid until January 30, 2024.



Conditions for ineligibility or cancellation:



Applicants may be ineligible or have their application (or admission offer) canceled at any stage if:

More than one application form is submitted.

Misrepresentation or suppression of information occurs in the application form, including the use of unfair means or plagiarism.

An incomplete application form is submitted.

Informal recommendations or canvassing are made beyond the requirements in the application form.

Requirements are not met at any stage of the admission process.

The applicant has been expelled or withdrawn from any IIM Calcutta programme before submitting the application.

Payment:

Payment can only be made by credit/debit card and net banking (electronic fund transfer).

A small processing fee (up to approximately Rs 30) will be charged by the bank/debit card/credit card company.

Those unable to pay online may send a Demand Draft payable at Kolkata in favor of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta to the Doctoral Programme & Research Office at the provided address.

Doctoral Programme & Research Office

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Joka, Diamond Harbour Road

Kolkata - 700 104 (WB).

Phone: (033) 2467-8300 - 04