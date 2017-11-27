IIM Bangalore's Doctoral Scholars Win Best Paper Awards At IISc Research Forum

Nabendu Paul, a scholar of IIM Bangalore's doctoral programme, the Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), in the Finance & Accounting area, and Kalpana Tokas, who is pursuing her doctoral studies at IIMB in the Economics & Social Sciences area, have been awarded the Best Paper Certificate at COSMAR 2017, which was held on November 20 and 21.Nabendu Paul's paper is titled, 'Determinants of Ownership Concentration: Evidence from the Cross Section Sample of Indian firms'.Kalpana's paper is titled, 'New Age Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs): Implications for Value Added Trade'.This year, out of approximately 110 papers, IISc selected 66 papers to be presented.Of these papers, four received the award on November 21 (Tuesday). The award includes a cash prize worth INR 5000 each. It is a matter of pride that two of the four papers chosen were by IIMB's doctoral scholars.Professor Rejie George Pallathitta, Chairperson, Fellow Programme in Management, IIMB and faculty from the Strategy area, congratulated Nabendu and Kalpana and said that such efforts make an invaluable contribution in the field of research.COSMAR or the Consortium of Students in Management Research is an annual research consortium organized by the Department of Management Studies, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.The consortium is a forum for interaction between research scholars who specialize in different areas of management and related disciplines. COSMAR began as the National Doctoral Consortium (NDC) in 1997 and has since then evolved into its present form. COSMAR has always been a purely not-for-profit student-driven academic event.Click here for more Education News