IIM Bangalore Invites Applications For Doctoral Program, Professional Course

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-Bangalore) is currently inviting applications for two prominent academic programs: the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) and the Doctoral Programme (PhD) in Management. The deadline for application submission is January 25, 2024, and the examination date for both courses is scheduled for January 28. There will be a webinar on December 29, 2023, at 4pm. CAT, GMAT, and GRE are acceptable alternative test options.



The Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) is a unique MBA programme specifically designed for working professionals who aim to enhance their managerial skills. The program, held on campus, includes in-person classes on Friday afternoons and Saturdays.

The curriculum is tailored for mid and senior-level executives.

The PhD program in Management at IIM Bangalore is a comprehensive five-year course focused on preparing prospective researchers and academicians, placing a significant emphasis on achieving excellence in management research. The program provides specialisations in Decision Sciences, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Finance and Accounting, Information Systems, Marketing, Organisational Behaviour and Human Resource Management, Production and Operations Management, Public Policy, and Strategy.