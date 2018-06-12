IIM Bangalore's India-Japan Centre Starts Executive Program On Business Operations And Management This is a General Management program that offers executives an opportunity for gaining management expertise and also provides a platform to connect with like-minded professionals from the Japanese business ecosystem.

Share EMAIL PRINT It is an intensive program and will have a comprehensive project running through the duration. Bengaluru: The first edition of the Business and Operations Management - Japan program, designed by the India-Japan Study Centre at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore or



"The participants will attend five modules, one week each, spread over a five-month period. As a part of the curriculum, the program participants have an immersion module in Japan," a statement from IIMB said.



During their study trip to Japan, the statement added that, they will visit various industries and agencies in Japan to understand the competitiveness of Japanese industry.



It is an intensive program and will have a comprehensive project running through the duration.



The program directors are Prof. Avinash Mulky, faculty from the Marketing area, and Prof. Krishna Sundar, faculty from the Production and Operations Management area at IIMB. The intake will be limited to 40 participants.



IIMB Director Professor G Raghuram explained that the establishment of the India-Japan Study Centre has been motivated by a desire to learn best practices from Japan.



"The Business and Operations Management-Japan program has been designed considering the mission of the India- Japan Study centre, to enhance economic understanding between the two countries through research, teaching and policy outreach efforts," he said.



The program is aimed to attract applications from a highly competent pool of aspirants from various sections of the industry. In particular, executives working in Japanese companies in India, and executives from Indian companies with a focus on Japan will benefit from this program.



