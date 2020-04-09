IIM Bangalore Finds Its New Director In Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan

Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan will be the new Director of IIM Bangalore

IIM Bangalore has found its new Director in Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan who will assume office on July 31, following the superannuation of the present Director, Professor G. Raghuram. Prof. Krishnan was serving as Professor of Strategy at IIM Bangalore.

This is not the first time Prof. Krishnan has been appointed as the head of an IIM. He has previously served as IIM Indore Director and was also the founding Director of IIM Sambalpur.

IIM Indore's official Twitter handle sent out a congratulatory message to its former Director after the official announcement of his appointment.

Dr. Devi Shetty, who is the Chairperson of Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore, said, "We are delighted to have Professor Rishikesha Krishnan as IIMB's Director. As a well-regarded faculty member of IIMB and a proven administrator during his term as Director of IIM Indore, Professor R.T. Krishnan combines academic and administrative excellence. Under his leadership, IIM Bangalore is sure to set impressive standards in innovation and technology. I would like to thank Professor G. Raghuram for leading the institute in times of tremendous change, such as the passing of the IIM Act."

Responding to the announcement, Professor R.T. Krishnan said, "It is an extraordinary privilege to lead India's best management institution, IIM Bangalore, at this most challenging time when there is an opportunity to re-define management education."

Congratulating Professor R.T. Krishnan on his appointment, Professor Raghuram said, "I am certain that IIMB will benefit from his excellent scholarship, and administrative and people skills. It is great that we will have the opportunity to work together, over the next four months, to ensure a smooth transition. I am particularly delighted, on a personal note, to be handing over office to my former student."

