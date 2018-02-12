First International Extension Center Of IIM Ahmedabad To Come Up In Dubai Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad of India and BRS Ventures of UAE today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish IIMA's first Extension Center in Dubai.

MOU by IIMA and BRS Ventures of UAE was signed at World Government Summit 2018 Ahmedabad/Abu Dhabi/Dubai: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad of India and BRS Ventures of UAE today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish IIMA's first Extension Center in Dubai. The UAE Extension Center will begin with Executive Education Programs that are relevant to the region and will include both open learning and customized training programs. With the synergy, a statement from IIM Ahmedabad said, this partnership is expected to benefit both organizations, besides benefiting the UAE regional business and governance.



The MOU was signed at the World Government Summit 2018, an annual event held in Dubai that brings together leaders in government for a global dialogue about governmental process and policies with a focus on the issues of futurism, technology and innovation.



IIM Ahmedabad will provide the academic and training expertise while BRS Ventures will facilitate the required support including infrastructure, industry links and logistics.



IIMA's parent campus in Ahmedabad that was established through active partnership with Harvard Business School almost six decades back, started with Executive Education Programs using Case Study Method and cases relevant to business.



These Executive Education programs have consistently grown and remain much in demand across industries and corporates. In a phased manner, depending on response and other factors, IIMA-BRS Ventures will consider rolling out other programs in UAE of longer duration.



These programs will be globally relevant to ensure that the cohort being trained is not restricted to any region and the learning environment is in an international cultural setting.



"For an institute with global footprint of alumni, it is important to have physical presence beyond the national borders. UAE has been the gateway and hub for MENA region's business connect with the world," said Prof Errol D'Souza, Director of IIMA.



"We are very happy to partner with BRS Ventures, given their distinguished service to UAE as well as deep understanding of the region and its priorities. This will help IIMA in implementing the planned activities and programs successfully," Prof D'Souza added.



"Education has always been close to my heart. It is my honor to bring IIMA, the jewel of India, to UAE," said Dr. BR Shetty, Chairman of BRS Ventures.



"The IIMA Extension Center will immediately benefit UAE and MENA regions' economies, public policies, executive skills and industry overall," he said.



The statement said IIMA and BRS Ventures believe that the IIMA Extension Center in UAE will be a major landmark to represent mutually beneficial collaboration between India and United Arab Emirates.



Education News



