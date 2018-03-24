IIM Ahmedabad Registers Exponential Growth In Number Of Women Graduates For FPM 2018 Batch IIM Ahmedabad has registered an increase in female graduates opting for Fellow Programme in Management (FPM).

IIM-A Registers Exponential Growth In Number Of Women Graduates In FPM New Delhi: In yet another stride toward excellence, IIM Ahmedabad has registered an increase in female graduates opting for Fellow Programme in Management (FPM). The ratio of female-male graduates has increased to 50:50 for the 2018 batch from 25:75 for the 2017 batch. The number was even lesser in the 2016 batch when the batch comprised of only 10% women. The increase in female graduates making it to the FPM batch signals the shift towards creating equal spaces towards progress and development for both women and men.



Prof Amit Garg, Chairperson - FPM, IIMA said, "The increasing gender balance in the graduating class indicates women are rising much faster than men in acquiring high levels of specialization in management education at IIMA".



In the 2018 batch out of 16 graduates, 8 are men and 8 are women. The number was skewed in favor of male graduates in 2017 with 14 male graduates and 4 female. In 2016, the number was still less with 11 male and 1 female graduate in a class of 12.



Ms. Biswajita Parida, FPM (Marketing) student said, "The role of gender diversity cannot be emphasized more in the educational institutes aspiring to produce world class research output. Research indicates that significant differences exist between male and female brains in terms of information processing, learning, dealing with emotions, perception, memory, and multi-tasking abilities. Therefore male and female minds need to equally participate and brainstorm together to bring about wholesome yield which have implications for the mass. In this regard, the leading management institute of the country, IIM Ahmedabad, has set an example with this graduating batch of its Fellows with equal number of male and female candidates. This is a significant step towards signaling a new beginning in research oriented programmes. This will not only inspire more females to opt for doctoral studies but also motivate them to think beyond the skewed gender ratio currently existing in this domain."



Mr. P.K. V. Kishan, FPM (Economics) student said "It is about balance and realization of true potential. A balanced ratio of both enrollments and graduates go a long way in improving the intrinsic value-add to each gender and the instrumental value in sending across a signal that efforts are being recognized and the fate of the hitherto under-represented gender no longer lies with circumstances but with one's own industry."



Ms. Sarita Vishwanathan, FPM (Public Systems Group) student states, "Today, we can proudly say that each one of us stand here as graduate students purely on the basis of merit and not as a result/consequence of quota or any other form of allocation/apportionment".



The IIMA offers one of the most prominent and sought after doctoral programme in management in India. IIMA doctoral programme graduated its first student in 1974 and since then 349 doctoral students have been conferred with the title, "Fellow of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (FPM)."



