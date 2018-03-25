IIM Ahmedabad Raises MBA Fee By Rs 1 Lakh IIM Ahmedabad raised the fee of its flagship post-graduate program (PGP) in management for 2018-20 to Rs 22 lakh from Rs 21 lakh.

IIM Ahmedabad or IIMA held its 53rd Annual Convocation on Saturday Ahmedabad: IIM Ahmedabad raised the fee of its flagship post-graduate program (PGP) in management for 2018-20 to Rs 22 lakh from Rs 21 lakh.



IIM Ahmedabad's PGP in Management and PGP Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM) fees were hiked from Rs. 19.5 lakh to Rs. 21 lakh last year.



The two-year full-time PGP, rated as one of the toughest MBA programme in the world to get admission, is the flagship programme of IIM Ahmedabad. The admission process consists of the nationally administered Common Admission Test (CAT), and subsequent rounds of personal interviews. The students are selected on the basis of their CAT scores, past academic performance and performance in the interviews.



IIM Ahmedabad or IIMA held its 53rd Annual Convocation on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the Louis Kahn Plaza, IIMA Main Campus, Ahmedabad.



Dr Janmejaya Sinha, Chairman of the Asia-Pacific region and a member of the firm's Executive Committee at The Boston Consulting Group was the Chief Guest and delivered the convocation address.



Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the IIMA's welcome address was delivered by "Acting Chairman" - Dr. Srikant M. Datar, Arthur Lowes Dickinson Professor of Accounting & Senior Associate Dean, Harvard University and Prof. Errol D'Souza, Director of the Institute, delivered the concluding address.



"There was a discussion with regard to the fee. Like every year, there will be a rise in fee. In line with inflation, we shall be raising it by five per cent. For PGP program the new fee will be Rs 22 lakh for two years. There will be five per cent increase in PGPX (Post Graduate Programme for Executives) fee as well," he said.



"The diversity fairy has -- if I may say so -- begun to infect the campus. In terms of educational background non-engineers were 32% of the students in the PGP - the highest ever in more than 15 years," Prof. D'Souza told the students in his convocation address.



He also said that in the PGP- FABM non-engineers were 45% of the students.



"In terms of gender diversity the PGP saw 28% women joining the program in 2017 - an increase from the 14% figure of 2015. Similarly the PGP-FABM saw 50% women joining the program in 2017. This year 50 per cent of the graduating students from the FPM are male," he added.



