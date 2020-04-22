IIM Ahmedabad e-Inaugurates Its 15th Batch of MBA-PGPX

The 15th batch of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad or IIMA's one-year full time residential Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (MBA-PGPX) for 2020-21 was 'e-inaugurated' today by Director, Prof Errol D'Souz amidst the current COVID-19 lockdown. All the new batch students were greeted by IIMA Professors via e-mode for their introductory session.

Speaking on occasion, Professor Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson, MBA-PGPX said, "Academic rigor and mental discipline would determine success in this program. Keeping in view the overall structure of the program, we decided to take a small portion of Term 1 online. This will enable the students to hit the ground running when the campus classes eventually begin. Looking at the profile of the current batch, I feel very confident that the batch will take the programme to newer heights."

This year too, gender diversity was on the rise in the participants who joined the programme.

Other than the increase in gender diversity, the current batch is also very diverse in terms of NRI students (9.29% are residing outside India, spread across eight countries) and international work-experience (36% of the batch has worked abroad before joining MBA-PGPX).

Shruti Shekhar, Student of new the 2020-21 MBA-PGPX, IIMA said: "The PGPX course that is demanding even under normal circumstances promises to shape us into something far tougher than ever before. Being resilient in the face of calamities, adapting in the times of uncertainty, and strength to chart our course into the unknown future ahead are qualities that IIM Ahmedabad will ingrain into us this year. There is no taking away the fact that we, the class of 2021, are the "Covid Batch". It is a badge that I will wear with pride".

Launched in 2006, more than 1500 students have graduated from MBA-PGPX so far.

Till 2016-17, the MBA-PGPX intake was 90, and from 2017-18, the institute added one more section to enhance the learning experience of participants. With the overwhelming response, we have continued the extra section and accordingly, 140 students since last year.

The 2020-21 batch has an average GMAT score of around 690 and GRE score of 317, the average age of about 31 years and seven months, average total work experience of 8.6 years, and average international experience of approximately a year and half years.

