Marginal Increase In Non-Engineering Students' Admission In IIM Ahmedabad This Year

Registration for the new batch (2018-20) of PGP and PGP-FABM culminated on June 29, 2018, at IIMA with this year, the batch size for PGP increasing to three hundred ninety-nine students. Non-engineers constitute 33% of the students who have joined PGP Program this year at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, which is higher than last five years, even with the increase in batch size.

"We are pleased to have more students joining IIMA who we envisage will become future leaders of organizations. Diversity in the student population helps in enriching the learning process," said Professor Errol D'Souza, Director, IIMA.

"We consider surface level diversity that has easily identifiable characteristics such as sex or educational backgrounds to be important. The institute believes such diversity has an impact on the heterogeneity of the deep and enduring attributes such as values, attitudes, opinions, and perspectives of students which enhances their creativity and performance in an organizational context," he added.

Data for PGP Graduate Program: Non - Engineering students

Batch Percentage 2016-18 20% 2017-19 32% 2018-20 33%

Professor Apratim Guha, Outgoing-Chairperson, Admissions, IIMA, explains "Our admissions policy helps us admit students with diverse perspectives to contribute greatly to the discussion-based learning that we employ at IIMA. To have a broader mix of participants without compromising on quality will enrich the academic experience of IIMA students even further."

The PGP Programme has also witnessed a steady growth over the last four years in the percentage of women students, with this year's batch having 27% women which support last year's growth.

Data for PGP Graduate Program: Female students

Batch Percentage of Female Students Batch Total 2016-18 21% 396 2017-19 28% 395 2018-20 27% 399

Professor D'Souza added, "We are conscious about the efficacy of increasing the percentage of women entering our class. The achievements are slow as the goal is to not give extra credits or specify a quota for gender or other diversity attributes in the admissions process. In a discussion-based learning environment, such as ours, diversity of participants' backgrounds and inclusivity at an institutional level contribute significantly to a positive learning environment."

