IIIT Lucknow Inviting Applications For PhD Admissions, Check Last Date To Apply

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Lucknow is inviting applications for admission to the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the course can visit the official website of IIIT Lucknow for detailed information. Applicants meeting the minimum eligibility in the broad areas of Engineering/ Management/Mathematics can submit their applications until November 10, 2024.

The tentative date to publish the list of shortlisted candidates for personal interview is November 14, 2024. The tentative date for written and personal interviews is set for December 10 and 11, 2024.

The tentative date for result declaration has been scheduled for December 19, 2024.

The application fee for PhD registration is Rs 1,500 for general category and OBC, while for SC/ST/PWD it is Rs 1,000.

IIIT-L invites application under the following categories:

Self-Financed Full Time Research Scholar: The applicants shall not receive any financial support from the institute in any form, however, the applicants who have qualified CSIR/ UGC/DAE/ NBHM/ DST/ DBT/ ICAR/ ICMR/ ICPR or secured funding from such an agency after completing the master's degree in relevant discipline with a consistently good academic will also be considered for this category.

Working professional

Aspiring Students in Higher Academics (ASHA)

The applicant has to carry the print out of all the documents (self-attested scanned copy of the application form and supporting documents) and their originals during the personal interview. The applicant is required to send fresh application to apply for multiple disciplines and make separate payment.